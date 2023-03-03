Create New Account
OPERATIONAL PREPARATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT-Purposed Disasters as a Prelude to Open Warfare
Former SF veteran Mike Glover has suggested that the string of difficulties and disasters over the last few years are likely NOT a series of coincidences, but rather are each part of an Operational Preparation of an environment as a prelude to some manner of "campaign". Get prepared physically, mentally and spiritually.  Link to Mike Glover's video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RD3YFd1DUY    

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwakiope

