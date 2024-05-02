An Ear To Hear 5/2/24

Most days when I wake up during my morning conversation with Yahuah Yahusha (The Lord Jesus Christ) He listens to my thanksgiving for all that He does for me and my worship to Him for who He is, and then I get quiet and listen for what He wants to tell me for the day. The way He speaks to me is to give me scripture addresses He wants me to read so that He can impart deeper truths from His word to me. I usually consider these impartations to be for my own personal growth and feel no need to share them. However, today He impressed that the list was for the edification of the body of Mashiach that had an ear to hear.













If you would like to support my ministry efforts:





Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]





Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez





Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup





Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...





HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe





To reach Chelle: [email protected]





This Link https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/course1





will take you to the sign up page for the July ATB Training in Medina OH. To support the Heart of the Tribe Ministry Use the Code: Gift50 this code will give you $50.00 credit you may use at the clinic for services or supplements while you are there. Heart of the Tribe receives a small commission for advertising the course.





Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...





Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...





ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...





Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...





DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...





Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...