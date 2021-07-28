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« Όλες αυτές οι ψηφιακές ταυτότητες θα διατηρούνται ασφαλείς στο...;; »
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251 views • July 28, 2021
Παγκοσμίως οι κυβερνήσεις δεν μπορούν πλέον να αγνοούν την ανάγκη δημιουργίας επαληθεύσιμων ψηφιακών εγγράφων.
Ακολουθεί απόσπασμα απο το επεισόδιο με τίτλο : "What is Digital Identity and Do We Really Need it? | Explained"
https://youtu.be/O0oF4YrzNEM
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Περισσότερα για το ID2020 θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/ID2020
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Περισσότερα για το blockchain θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/blockchain
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Περισσότερα για την ψηφιακή ταυτότητα θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/%CF%88%CE%B7%CF%86%CE%B9%CE%B1%CE%BA%CE%B7%20%CF%84%CE%B1%CF%85%CF%84%CE%BF%CF%84%CE%B7%CF%84%CE%B1
Ακολουθεί απόσπασμα απο το επεισόδιο με τίτλο : "What is Digital Identity and Do We Really Need it? | Explained"
https://youtu.be/O0oF4YrzNEM
--------
Περισσότερα για το ID2020 θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/ID2020
-----------
Περισσότερα για το blockchain θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/blockchain
-----------
Περισσότερα για την ψηφιακή ταυτότητα θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/%CF%88%CE%B7%CF%86%CE%B9%CE%B1%CE%BA%CE%B7%20%CF%84%CE%B1%CF%85%CF%84%CE%BF%CF%84%CE%B7%CF%84%CE%B1
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