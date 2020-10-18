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Piers Corbyn Speaks Out
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100 views • October 18, 2020
16/10/20 -Meteorologist and Scientist Piers Corbyn speaks out against the draconian lockdown measures and questions covid 19 in its entirety.
Please note that this video got me a YouTube strike for sharing an alternative opinion.
Please note that this video got me a YouTube strike for sharing an alternative opinion.
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