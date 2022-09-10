US Securities Agency Warns US Auditing Firms Against Taking New Chinese Clients To Avoid Delisting

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jcu5bb6
09/07/2022 Spotlight on China: On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned that U.S. audit firms should be careful when taking on new potentially blacklisted Chinese and Hong Kong companies.The SEC’s Acting Chief Accountant Paul Munter questioned whether the newly engaged registered public accounting firms- whether located in the U.S. or elsewhere-will be able to satisfy their responsibilities to serve as the lead auditor.