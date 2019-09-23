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Ukraine - Novorossiya Music Video - Видео Музыки Новороссия
The Infowar Armoury
The Infowar Armoury
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38 views • September 23, 2019
The elected Ukrainian government was violently overthrown in a deal brokered by Obama and his administration. It's been well documented that snipers were used to shoot both police and protesters in the beginning of the overthrow, which escalated things to such a degree.

The elected President of Ukraine and his family fled the country.

People in the eastern regions of Ukraine greatly opposed the overthrow and wanted to become independent, which they held a referendum to do so under international law.

All throughout and up to this time, the Obama backed regime that took over has been waging a ruthless war of pure extermination of people in the eastern regions. With relentless grad missiles and shelling of the villages towns and cities, targeting the general population.

Many groups within the forces out of Kiev are literal Nazis, who's parents and grandparents fought on the side of Germany, with Ukraine having it's own SS division. Just as some of the forces like the Azov Battalion openly uses Nazi symbols on their uniforms and insignias.

There was no Russian invasion. In fact, some units out of Kiev who didn't want to fight their own people and attack civilians, crossed the border into Russia where they surrendered their weapons and given refuge by Russia.

Many in the area have family and friends in both Ukraine and Russia, and they see no reason in having such a war. Same between the eastern and western parts of Ukraine itself, with many Kiev military units defecting to the east in order to defend the people from the offensive attacks.
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