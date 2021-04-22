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Doctor is horrified by the black mask worms so she buys a powerful microscope to have a look
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2205 views • April 22, 2021
Principia Scientific - Published on April 21, 2021
Are Deadly Parasites Being Implanted in COVID Masks? It seems a crazy question. But it is one being asked in trepidation by independent medical doctors after seeing disturbing online video evidence.
Judge for yourself when you see whay a British medical doctor and her dentist husband found when they perform their own microscopic tests on multiple, UNUSED batches of NHS COVID masks. They found ALL infected by tiny worm-like creatures.
To show what the fuss is all about, above is a short video showing the movements of one of these worm-like creatures on a mask.
One commentator noted: this may be why Ivermectin works so well against so-called Covid (Certificate of Vaccination ID), Ivermectin is sold over the counter as a livestock de-wormer.
This is heavy — although they are calling them “worms” and “living organisms” they may also be nano-technology.”
The implications of this story, if verified, point to a grave international crime against humanity.
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ydvb9wft
Are Deadly Parasites Being Implanted in COVID Masks? It seems a crazy question. But it is one being asked in trepidation by independent medical doctors after seeing disturbing online video evidence.
Judge for yourself when you see whay a British medical doctor and her dentist husband found when they perform their own microscopic tests on multiple, UNUSED batches of NHS COVID masks. They found ALL infected by tiny worm-like creatures.
To show what the fuss is all about, above is a short video showing the movements of one of these worm-like creatures on a mask.
One commentator noted: this may be why Ivermectin works so well against so-called Covid (Certificate of Vaccination ID), Ivermectin is sold over the counter as a livestock de-wormer.
This is heavy — although they are calling them “worms” and “living organisms” they may also be nano-technology.”
The implications of this story, if verified, point to a grave international crime against humanity.
Read more at https://tinyurl.com/ydvb9wft
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