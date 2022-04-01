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New coughing tracking device on the way
BishopInternational
BishopInternational
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40 views • April 01, 2022
Cough cough! The smokers gonna have to hide their phones in the other room 🗣👀👂🤲
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#surveillance #bigtech #alexa #NewWorldOrder #invasionofprivacy #coughcough #artificialintelligence #AI #thegreatreset #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #BillGates #ID2020 #healthsmartcard #vaccinepassport #Fema #HR6666 #AB263 #FemaCamps
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police statesurveillancemartial lawspy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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