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The BIGGEST news on the future world order. Terra Carta
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501 views • July 13, 2021
The whole of story of humanity is about to be rewritten.
The New World Order will begin with Terra Carta.
Interestingly Charles refers to the Council of 300 as a 'Coalition of the willing'.
Historically the very same phrase 'Coalition of the willing was used to describe the nations who collaborated on the first invasion of Iraq.
This time it's an invasion on humanity. Under Terra Carta, nature comes first.
Terra Carta download link;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Terra Carta Summarium;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Link to announcement clip;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kx5v...
The New World Order will begin with Terra Carta.
Interestingly Charles refers to the Council of 300 as a 'Coalition of the willing'.
Historically the very same phrase 'Coalition of the willing was used to describe the nations who collaborated on the first invasion of Iraq.
This time it's an invasion on humanity. Under Terra Carta, nature comes first.
Terra Carta download link;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Terra Carta Summarium;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Link to announcement clip;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kx5v...
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