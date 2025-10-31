MASSIVE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION REVELATION! Kash Patel Must Resign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Late September, Kash Patel Blocked Tulsi Gabbard From Investigating Any Foreign Or Domestic Accomplices In Charlie's Murder Alex Jones First Broke The Story Sept. 26th, And His Report Has Now Been Confirmed By Gabbard's Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence! Learn What Comes Next!