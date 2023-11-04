The Taliban-Linked Group “Tehreek-e Jihad” (TJP) has just claimed Responsibility for a Significant Attack last night on Mianwali Air Force Base in Northern Pakistan

The Taliban-Linked Group “Tehreek-e Jihad” (TJP) has just claimed Responsibility for a Significant Attack tonight on Mianwali Air Force Base in Northern Pakistan; the Group appears to have Snuck into the Base using Ladders and are claiming to have Destroyed several Aircraft as well as some kind of Armored Vehicle.
The Pakistani Army is currently conducting an Operation to Secure the Base.
