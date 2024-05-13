Create New Account
Scene of Israeli F 16 helpless saving Iron Dome by Hezbollah drone
The Prisoner
The moment Israeli F-16 fighter jet were deployed to intercept Hezbollah drones attack targeting Beit Hillel military site in Upper Galilee. However, the fighter jet's missiles failed to deal with it due to the maneuvers of Ababil-2 drone which crossed from Lebanon, and succeeded in setting fire to Iron Dome platform.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


iron domeisraeli f 16hezbollah drone

