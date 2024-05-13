Scene of Israeli F 16 helpless saving Iron Dome by Hezbollah drone

The moment Israeli F-16 fighter jet were deployed to intercept Hezbollah drones attack targeting Beit Hillel military site in Upper Galilee. However, the fighter jet's missiles failed to deal with it due to the maneuvers of Ababil-2 drone which crossed from Lebanon, and succeeded in setting fire to Iron Dome platform.

