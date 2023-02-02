Adventures of Chainsaw Chicken

Chainsaw is the quintessential creator of revisionist history. He tells
it like it should be, not the way others ‘spin it’ or ‘sugar coat it’.
Chainsaw has been offered positions on many political teams in either
party to get the right flavor and tone to a situation. He is like a chef
in the kitchen of history preparing dishes of information with what’s
on hand rather than what the recipe calls for. Speaking of revisionist
history (were we?). Just as ‘Common Core’ is to math,
