Η Μεγαλύτερη Επαναφορά - Η Ανατολή του Θηρίου (4/4) (Ντοκιμαντέρ)

Αυτό το ντοκιμαντέρ της ΤρουΝιους δημιουργήθηκε για να κρατήσει την αλήθεια ζωντανή σε έναν κόσμο προπαγάνδας.
Το ντοκιμαντέρ είναι μεγάλο σε διάρκεια 2 ώρες και μισή και θα δοθεί σε 4 επεισόδια, υποτιτλισμένο όλο με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους.
Απολαύστε τώρα το ΤΕΤΑΡΤΟ και τελευταίο ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΟ!
Το πρώτο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/a987d903-6d58-4e1f-8fcf-3e48a88cf21a
Το δεύτερο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/a194ba1e-002d-435c-bfac-7452d9d13cc1
Το τρίτο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/95945130-ac9d-4b65-a7d6-154506c4297c
ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΦΙΚΤΗ Η ΑΥΤΟΣΥΝΑΡΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΝΑΝΟΥΛΙΚΩΝ ΟΠΩΣ ΤΟ ΓΡΑΦΕΝΙΟ ΠΟΥ ΒΡΙΣΚΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΒΙΝΤ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ?
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΕΔΩ --> https://bit.ly/3VRPbkC
Δείτε επίσης το βίντεο: LA QUINTA COLUMNA: “Έτσι η μικροτεχνολογία με το γενετικό ορό θα αυτοσυναρμολογηθεί μέσα στο σώμα”
κλικ εδώ --> https://rumble.com/vry043-la-quinta-columna-.html
