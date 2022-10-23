Create New Account
Η Μεγαλύτερη Επαναφορά - Η Ανατολή του Θηρίου (4/4) (Ντοκιμαντέρ)
81 views
channel image
NIOLAND
Published a month ago |
Αυτό το ντοκιμαντέρ της ΤρουΝιους δημιουργήθηκε για να κρατήσει την αλήθεια ζωντανή σε έναν κόσμο προπαγάνδας.


Το ντοκιμαντέρ είναι μεγάλο σε διάρκεια 2 ώρες και μισή και θα δοθεί σε 4 επεισόδια, υποτιτλισμένο όλο με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους.


Απολαύστε τώρα το ΤΕΤΑΡΤΟ και τελευταίο ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΟ!


Το πρώτο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/a987d903-6d58-4e1f-8fcf-3e48a88cf21a

Το δεύτερο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/a194ba1e-002d-435c-bfac-7452d9d13cc1

Το τρίτο επεισόδιο εδώ: https://www.brighteon.com/95945130-ac9d-4b65-a7d6-154506c4297c


----------------------


ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΦΙΚΤΗ Η ΑΥΤΟΣΥΝΑΡΜΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΝΑΝΟΥΛΙΚΩΝ ΟΠΩΣ ΤΟ ΓΡΑΦΕΝΙΟ ΠΟΥ ΒΡΙΣΚΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΒΙΝΤ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ?


ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΕΔΩ --> https://bit.ly/3VRPbkC


Δείτε επίσης το βίντεο: LA QUINTA COLUMNA: “Έτσι η μικροτεχνολογία με το γενετικό ορό θα αυτοσυναρμολογηθεί μέσα στο σώμα”


κλικ εδώ --> https://rumble.com/vry043-la-quinta-columna-.html


-----------------------


Παρακολουθήστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:


1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND

2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/

3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND

4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND

