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Proof that they were. Proof that I was not.
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144 views • February 08, 2022
The wounds they make.
The ones you think make your children tough.
They'll break the scabs.
They'll ram an ice pick through them.
Predetermined heroes and predetermined genocide victims.
The only thing real is stink of the dying; foul and foetid in the minds of the perpetrators, proof that the victim is what they ordained.
Everything is fake.
The ones you think make your children tough.
They'll break the scabs.
They'll ram an ice pick through them.
Predetermined heroes and predetermined genocide victims.
The only thing real is stink of the dying; foul and foetid in the minds of the perpetrators, proof that the victim is what they ordained.
Everything is fake.
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