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Scomocchio - The Fibs, Furphies And Tall Tales Of Scott Morrison
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143 views • February 21, 2022
Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, otherwise known as 'Scomo', is continually being caught out with some fibs that seem to be part of his nature.
When all was said and done, Pinocchio would be jealous if he compared the size of his to Scomo's.
Video sourced from:
'Swollen Pickles'
https://www.youtube.com/c/swollenpickles
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Swollen Pickles and this channel.
When all was said and done, Pinocchio would be jealous if he compared the size of his to Scomo's.
Video sourced from:
'Swollen Pickles'
https://www.youtube.com/c/swollenpickles
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Swollen Pickles and this channel.
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