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Tavistock Institute for Global Manipulation
The Prisoner
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639 views • February 10, 2022
The Science of Mass Manipulation through Crisis Creation:
An Introduction to the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations

In this video, we take a look at the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, which is describe in this video as the nerve center for the global manipulation of human consciousness.

Established in 1921 by the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA), Tavistock has grown into one of the world's biggest and most influential think tanks, working through governments, NGOs, the media, transnational corporations and major universities to manipulate the population of the world into accepting a one world collectivist state.

The Prisoner's playlist on the Tavistock Institute:

• The Tavistock Institute for Human Relations | Global Centre for BRAINWASHING and Public Manipulation:
https://www.brighteon.com/0e6c6a2e-177f-4563-8eb4-f603e0791705

• The Tavistock Agenda
https://www.brighteon.com/d458acaa-bdfe-455f-8da5-f4dd32c9a291

• Tavistock: The Hidden Social Engineering Machine
https://www.brighteon.com/ddefc0e5-9ee6-473f-81e7-39a726b19675

• Tavistock All 60's Bands Were Inventions For Corruption. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Scripted News
https://www.brighteon.com/17cbed86-70a5-4644-871b-5d20db7d7fd7

• The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, England : Proudly Serving A One-World Government
https://www.brighteon.com/4fbe5758-5f9d-4128-8559-6868a6494a9b

Mirrored - 4GodNUs3
Keywords
mind controlmanipulationtavistock institute
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