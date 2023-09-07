THE ROCK DWAYNE JOHNSON'S LIES ABOUT HAWAII DONATIONS EXPOSED!

The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson has partnered with Oprah Winfrey to collect our money to supposedly give it to people in Maui. The issue that I have with all of this is that combined the two of them are worth almost 3.5 billion dollars and I'm sure they're earning hundreds of thousands of dollars every week in interest. We the people have made them wealthy by consuming the subpar crap they put on the market for us to spend our hard-earned money on.





They have both come out and said that they've put $5 million of their own money into a project but neglect to state that the money has actually gone to Hawaiians. I break down the lies and the misinformation spewed by The Rock in this video. I would much rather go and volunteer my time than try to find a way to give them cash, which I know that Hawaiians are never going to receive.





