1/12/2021 Miles Guo: President Trump will have a 100% chance to overturn the election by proving the election was stolen and fraudulent. In the future, the Chinese people should ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1/12/2021 郭先生直播：证明偷盗选举和造假能让川普总统100%将选举翻盘；我们中国人要学习美国人的包容和制衡，建立大家共同遵守的契约和法律，不论发生任何事情，都要反对暴力；大家要小心病毒，苦日子真的没来呢！