🧊🚗 Frozen chaos in Detroit: Cars trapped in nearly 5 feet of Ice
2 months ago

🧊🚗 Frozen chaos in Detroit: Cars trapped in 1.5 meters of ice

After a burst pipe flooded a street in Detroit, freezing temperatures quickly turned the area into an icy nightmare. 

Cars are now completely trapped in thick ice, with some covered in over 1.5 meters of frozen water. Images are flooding local news and social media.

Adding, but not posting a video: 

A powerful hailstorm has struck Mar del Plata in Buenos Aires, causing significant damage. Large hailstones have been reported, with streets covered in ice. 

And: 

Japan’s record-breaking snowstorm hits Tohoku

Snowfall in Japan continues to shatter records, with the Tohoku region on Honshu Island setting a historic snow depth of 514 cm in Gassan Shizu Onsen.

Videos from social media

