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LITHUANIAN 8 HOUR RATION PACK TASTE TEST FAIL
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36 views • December 23, 2020
For a single man ration was looking forward to this one fast and quick meal if moving across the ground or just out wild camping a big failure just about everything on this MRE was poor cannot recommend I find a good test of a rations quality is actually using it in the outdoors and when I did this it does not hold up always good to have a backup heating element such as an esbit stove coming up in future uploads
Contents of Bag and Ingredients
Stewed pork with rice porridge 670g./24oz almonds (56gr. / 2 oz) strawberry jam (30 gr. / 1 oz) Special crackers 90 gr./ 3.2 oz Dark chocolate (36 gr. / 1.3 oz. ) Sugar 12 gr / 0.4 oz. Black tea (2 gr. / 0.1 oz. ) Soluble Lemon drink with Vit. C (30 gr. / 1 oz. ) Ration pack menu: 1. Sealed meat with garnish 240-250g. 2. Crunchy bread 90g. 3. Hazelnuts or almonds 56g. 4. Natural honey or jam 30g. 5. The soluble beverage ( natural juice concentrate) 30g. 6. Black chocolate 35-40g. 7. The base for hot beverages ( soluble coffee, tea or broth) 2g. 8. Sugar 12g. 9. Dry fuel 10 grams 3 pieces. 10. Pack of matches 11. Food heating sleeve 12. Wet wipes 13. Spoon ~1450 Kcal
#mre#rationpacks#survivalfood
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Contents of Bag and Ingredients
Stewed pork with rice porridge 670g./24oz almonds (56gr. / 2 oz) strawberry jam (30 gr. / 1 oz) Special crackers 90 gr./ 3.2 oz Dark chocolate (36 gr. / 1.3 oz. ) Sugar 12 gr / 0.4 oz. Black tea (2 gr. / 0.1 oz. ) Soluble Lemon drink with Vit. C (30 gr. / 1 oz. ) Ration pack menu: 1. Sealed meat with garnish 240-250g. 2. Crunchy bread 90g. 3. Hazelnuts or almonds 56g. 4. Natural honey or jam 30g. 5. The soluble beverage ( natural juice concentrate) 30g. 6. Black chocolate 35-40g. 7. The base for hot beverages ( soluble coffee, tea or broth) 2g. 8. Sugar 12g. 9. Dry fuel 10 grams 3 pieces. 10. Pack of matches 11. Food heating sleeve 12. Wet wipes 13. Spoon ~1450 Kcal
#mre#rationpacks#survivalfood
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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