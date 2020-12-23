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LITHUANIAN 8 HOUR RATION PACK TASTE TEST FAIL
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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36 views • December 23, 2020
For a single man ration was looking forward to this one fast and quick meal if moving across the ground or just out wild camping a big failure just about everything on this MRE was poor cannot recommend I find a good test of a rations quality is actually using it in the outdoors and when I did this it does not hold up always good to have a backup heating element such as an esbit stove coming up in future uploads

Contents of Bag and Ingredients

Stewed pork with rice porridge 670g./24oz almonds (56gr. / 2 oz) strawberry jam (30 gr. / 1 oz) Special crackers 90 gr./ 3.2 oz Dark chocolate (36 gr. / 1.3 oz. ) Sugar 12 gr / 0.4 oz. Black tea (2 gr. / 0.1 oz. ) Soluble Lemon drink with Vit. C (30 gr. / 1 oz. ) Ration pack menu: 1. Sealed meat with garnish 240-250g. 2. Crunchy bread 90g. 3. Hazelnuts or almonds 56g. 4. Natural honey or jam 30g. 5. The soluble beverage ( natural juice concentrate) 30g. 6. Black chocolate 35-40g. 7. The base for hot beverages ( soluble coffee, tea or broth) 2g. 8. Sugar 12g. 9. Dry fuel 10 grams 3 pieces. 10. Pack of matches 11. Food heating sleeve 12. Wet wipes 13. Spoon ~1450 Kcal

#mre#rationpacks#survivalfood

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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