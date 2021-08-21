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Is there a planned famine coming?
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223 views • August 21, 2021
Cover evidence of a planned food shortage and what you can do. Learn how to forage and permaculture..
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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