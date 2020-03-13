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Coronavirus Codswallop -- By the Numbers
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222 views • March 13, 2020
March 9, 2020
By Brian C. Joondeph
"Codswallop" is one of those interesting words that might have been used by Supreme Court justice Anton Scalia in a dissenting opinion, or by conservative intellectual William F. Buckley in describing some liberal policy.
Source: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/03/coronavirus_codswallop__by_the_numbers.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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By Brian C. Joondeph
"Codswallop" is one of those interesting words that might have been used by Supreme Court justice Anton Scalia in a dissenting opinion, or by conservative intellectual William F. Buckley in describing some liberal policy.
Source: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/03/coronavirus_codswallop__by_the_numbers.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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