🚨 SHOCKING BWC: Officer Lila Morris's Premeditated Murder of J6er Roseanne Boyland (Jan 6, 2021)
StopHate.com
76 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

#X6039BHJ1


This video presents bodycam footage from DC Police Dept Officer Lila Morris, depicting the premeditated murder of January 6th participant Roseanne Boyland between 4:23 PM and 4:28 PM on January 6, 2021.


Key moments highlighted in the footage include:


4:27 PM: Officer Morris is seen striking Roseanne Boyland with a stick/baton/ASP.

4:44 PM: Officer Morris returns to observe CPR being performed on Roseanne Boyland.


As the saying goes, criminals often return to the scene of the crime – a chilling observation that appears to hold true in this footage.


This video contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.


https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/1955072003997933642


https://rumble.com/v6xglno--shocking-bwc-officer-lila-morriss-premeditated-murder-of-j6er-roseanne-boy.html

Keywords
j6lilax6039bhj1
