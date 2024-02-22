Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel, Russia & Civil War
channel image
High Hopes
3060 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
80 views
Published 16 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 21, 2024


A scheme has been uncovered that apparently would involve announcing a Palestinian State right away. In other news, Israel orders military to begin preparing Citizenry for War with Hezbollah. We also see through headlines and prophecies that the Second American Revolution has begun, and finally Russian State Duma Member said: “You can’t save America. There will be NO ELECTION in 2024 because America will not exist”.


00:00 - Palestinian State Right Away

05:15 - Joint Plan for Post-War Gaza

07:51 - Blood for Blood

10:32 - Second Revolution Has Begun

12:37 - Civil War

13:57 - Texas about to Secede

16:57 - America will not Exist

21:55 - Chris Reed Headlines

28:00 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4erx90-israel-russia-and-civil-war-02212024.html

Keywords
civil waramericatexasheadlinesrussiaprophecyisraelwargazahezbollahsecedeprophecy clubno electionpalestinian statestan johnsonchris reedsecond revolutionblood for blood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket