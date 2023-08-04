GBN News with Jan Halper-Hayes on Pres. Trump Indictment & Election Fraud Claims (clip)

Stephen Dixon clashes with guest Jan Halper-Hayes on Trump claims of rigged election: 'He knows it wasn't'
They have the goods, and Trump knew if he presented the evidence early on, there would be a civil war.'
U.S. Political analyst, Jan Halper-Hayes, argues that anyone who doesn't think that the prosecutors have the 'real results' from the election are 'fooling themselves.'
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1686997386328244224?s=20
