Quest for Justice for LaVoy Finicum Continues: Daughter

The quest to receive justice for cowboy LaVoy Finicum, who was killed by federal and state law enforcement with his hands up in Oregon, continues to this day, explains his eldest daughter Thara Tenney in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Tenney, who wrote the book Liberty Rising: One Cowboy's Ascent: The Murder of LaVoy Finicum, reminds viewers of what happened: her dad was murdered in an "ambush" on his way to meet a local sheriff from a peaceful protest in support of a fellow ranching family being terrorized by the federal government. Tenney shares more on who her dad was as a person, how he loved God and his country, and how he loved and cared for his family. She also gives an update on how the family is doing and the ongoing battle for justice.

