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Irieland - Brave Woman Challenges police
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41 views • May 20, 2020
Utterly disgusting tactics of intimidating behavior from Irish Police officers. They should be ashamed of themselves..Human rights are being violated by worldwide legislation that allows police harassment of ordinary people going about their daily business, using covid 19 as the excuse and it is going to get worse, much much worse.
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