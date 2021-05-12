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Matt Gaetz reveals what establishment Republicans are saying about Liz Cheney drama
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40 views • May 12, 2021
Representative Matt Gaetz comments on the leadership of the current Republican party and some problems that some lawmakers are having with Liz Cheney, the desire and pathway to replace her on certain responsibilities with Rep. Elise Stefanik, who received support from former President Donald Trump, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
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