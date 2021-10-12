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Ethics: Part 3
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71 views • October 12, 2021
In this third part in the Ethics series, we cover the concept of Aristotle's "telos," or the purpose of a thing: Its end-goal. The telos of a knife is that it's supposed to cut things. The telos of a refrigerator is that it's mean to keep your food cold. Human beings have a telos, too. As do governments. What are they?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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