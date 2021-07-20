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Amazon, Radar, Brainwaves, and the Techno Gulag Coming! Dr. Merritt and Dr. P. discuss Biowarfare. Dr. David Martin on The "real" villains!
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333 views • July 20, 2021
1. Lee Merritt MD and Dr. P. https://www.brighteon.com/ea62f191-9a4b-45a7-85e5-3fd5b804626e
2. Brain waves and variant names: https://youtu.be/49zKe-jnqt0
3. Bjerknes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKijL0acw1W9/
4. Santana Concert: https://youtu.be/ijasAGiR9ok. Check 1:10:14. Europa.
5. Amazon gets waiver from the FCC for Radar unit to enhance “Sleep Hygiene” https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j2hiSCIbMqHK-ZhgIGF3Z3R9Fb7cozgQ/view?usp=drivesdk
Part 2.
1. David Martin: Ted x 2013 Delray Beach Florida: https://youtu.be/9hW2zg-boQE
2. David Martin: “the illusion of Knowledge”: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge/
3. FAUCI DOSSIER: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hyvde8NrBFWqwL05hHaSkxbtdywK4rHt/view?usp=drivesdk
4. Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Brain waves and variant names: https://youtu.be/49zKe-jnqt0
3. Bjerknes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wKijL0acw1W9/
4. Santana Concert: https://youtu.be/ijasAGiR9ok. Check 1:10:14. Europa.
5. Amazon gets waiver from the FCC for Radar unit to enhance “Sleep Hygiene” https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j2hiSCIbMqHK-ZhgIGF3Z3R9Fb7cozgQ/view?usp=drivesdk
Part 2.
1. David Martin: Ted x 2013 Delray Beach Florida: https://youtu.be/9hW2zg-boQE
2. David Martin: “the illusion of Knowledge”: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-the-illusion-of-knowledge/
3. FAUCI DOSSIER: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hyvde8NrBFWqwL05hHaSkxbtdywK4rHt/view?usp=drivesdk
4. Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
YouTube https://youtube.com/c/FarmerJonesNow
Blog: https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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