[Jan 4, 2017] TFR - 90 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Schafer: The World In The Bondage Of Egypt
Rob Skiba
In this Jan 4, 2017 episode of the Revolutionary Radio Project, I spoke with author Chad Schafer about his new book, “The World in the Bondage of Egypt: Under the Triumphal Arch of Titus” and the concept that YHWH may be turning the whole world into Egypt in preparation for the Greater Exodus of the Last Days.


website: www.thearchesofegypt.com


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


