The Path To Freedom Part 05 - Documentation for a Natural Law Republic

***Please watch!!! This video is incredibly IMPORTANT!!!***Part 5 of this series is essentially the culmination of over 14 years and 40,000 of intensive research, deep thought, and meticulously painstaking work. The only way to free ourselves from our oppressors, from the criminal predator class, and the incredibly abusive relationship we ALL have with government is to transition EN MASSE to a better system that makes the current one obsolete. That is our ONLY peaceful and non-violent option at this point as I lay out in this video and MOST of my work going back for years.But, FINALLY, the documentation necessary to declare our independence, reclaim our Sovereignty, and emancipate ourselves from the current status quo (BAU, Central-Banking/Warfare Model) and create a new societal system based fully in Natural Law is now available for viewing, downloading, printing and sharing with everyone you know! Please review ALL of my work up to this point to understand that if we WANT to create a better world, it is going to be UP TO US to do so! No one from the top-down, command and control POWER STRUCTURE is every going to allow us to be FREE. EVER AGAIN! That is what "The Great Reset," the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," the United Nations’ Agenda 21 and Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 are ALL about! The complete enslavement of humanity and the transhumanist agenda to destroy every bit of what it means to be human and operate with FREE WILL. To truly emancipate ourselves will take personal responsibility on the part of hundreds of millions worldwide! The blueprint and roadmap are now laid out. We must now begin to share this message with everyone we know. The political option has not been viable for generations and is beyond repair or redemption.We are at the event horizon that has been coming for our entire lives. What will YOU do? Will you RISE and UNITE with others to Manifest a New Reality, or will you cower in fear of what government might do if you decide they no longer have dominion over your life? Will you put in the effort necessary to help create a critical mass, or will you sit on the sidelines, watching everyone else do the work? The time is NOW and the clock is ticking for their NEXT big assault on humanity. You are either part of the problem or part of the solution. There IS no middle ground or grey area here. It is black and white. Darkness or Light. Pick a side and hopefully, you will pick the one that makes this a better world for EVERYONE except the psychopaths and opportunists who want to impose their will upon us all.Link to download the documentation:First podcast interview talking about this solution available here: