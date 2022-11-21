Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2930a - Midterms Are Over, Biden Warns The American Public, The Economic Awakening
GalacticStorm
Published 8 days ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2930a - Nov. 20 , 2022Midterms Are Over, Biden Warns The American Public, The Economic Awakening

The people are seeing the truth, the [WEF]/[CB] want us to own nothing and it bugs, meanwhile they are eating the best food during the G20, they did not eat bugs. Midterms have passed and now Biden admits the economy is falling apart.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

