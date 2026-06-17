JD Vance affirmed that Lebanon WILL BE INCLUDED in the peace deal! - Megyn Kelly Show clip

JD Vance affirmed that Lebanon WILL BE INCLUDED in the peace deal!

Adding from last night:

BREAKING!!! Bloomberg has published the text of the Memorandum of Understanding:

Cynthia... Not posting it. It's just more bull shit, since I found the following:

White House released full text of the MoU



The points summarised are as follows:





1. The U.S. and Iran, and their allies in the current war, by signing this MoU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.



2. The U.S. and Iran will respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.



3. The U.S. and Iran commit to achieving a final deal in a maximum of 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.



4. The U.S. will immediately begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic will be in proportion to the number of pre-war traffic being restored by Iran. The U.S. further undertakes to remove its military forces from the proximity of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.



5. Iran will make arrangements for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and demining, within 30 days. Iran will conduct a dialogue with Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.



6. The U.S. undertakes with its regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran, as part of the final deal after 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions will be granted.



7. The U.S. will terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the UNSC resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed-upon schedule as part of the final deal.



8. Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The U.S. and Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched materials, pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven, with at a minimum a downblending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to Iran's nuclear needs.



9. Pending the final deal, the U.S. and Iran agree to maintain the status quo. Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the U.S. will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.



10. The U.S. undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MoU, waivers will be issued for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.



11. The U.S. undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MoU. The U.S. and Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations.



12. A monitoring mechanism will be established to supervise the implementation of this MoU and the subsequent deal.



13. After signing this MoU and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the U.S. and Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal.



14. The final deal will be endorsed by a UNSC Resolution.



🐻 Here's the MoU - WH version.

