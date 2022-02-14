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Inflation | A Detailed Look at the Fed's $29,000,000,000,000 Bailout of the Financial System
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180 views • February 14, 2022
Inflation | A Detailed Look at the Fed's $29,000,000,000,000 Bailout of the Financial System

Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by scheduling your free consultation with Andrew Sorchini’s team at Beverly Hills
Precious Metals:
www.BH-PM.com | 866-346-5325

Why Is Hyper-Inflation Now a Topic of Real Conversation? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
https://timetofreeamerica.com/gold/
Hyperinflation Is Going to Change Everything. It’s Happening. https://twitter.com/jack/status/1451733913961783299?s=20

“I don’t know about long-term, but short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure” -
Elon Musk (The World’s Wealthiest Man worth $202.1 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1452794178811965450?s=20

“FED & Biden pushing FAKE INFLATION. Crash and Depression coming. Gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate will crash too. Ready to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate after crash has crashed. Time to get richer after fake inflation crashes. Be aware. Take care.” - Robert Kiyosaki https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1469071958511800320?s=20&;t=_7oUMTJ65_150uIx-mkxOw
“FED & Biden pushing FAKE INFLATION. Crash and Depression coming. Gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate will crash too. Ready to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate after crash has crashed. Time to get richer after fake inflation crashes. Be aware. Take care.” - https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1469071958511800320?s=20&;t=_7oUMTJ65_150uIx-mkxOw

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18

FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends

The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50

See Everett Triplett’s Biblical Notes At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold

Read the History of Inflation: https://bh-pm.com/

Read the Book of Daniel: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%201&;version=KJV

Zachariah 13:8 - “8 And it shall come to pass, that in all the land, saith the Lord, two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third shall be left therein.”
Keywords
inflationfinancial systemclay clarkthrivetime show
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