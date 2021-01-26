Dr. Merrit discusses why Covid was a hoax and why the vaccines are not needed.

More info at AFLDS.com



AFLDS is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization.



Our growing community of member physicians come from across the country representing a range of medical disciplines and practical experience on the front lines of medicine. Our programs focus on a number of critical issues including:



Providing Americans with science-based facts about COVID-19

Protecting physician independence from government overreach

Combating the pandemic using evidence-based approaches without compromising Constitutional freedoms

Fighting medical cancel culture and media censorship

Advancing healthcare policies that protect the physician-patient relationship

Expanding COVID-19 treatment options for all Americans who need them

Strengthening the voices of front-line doctors in the national healthcare conversation



WHAT WE BELIEVE



AFLDS believes that the American people have the right to accurate information using trusted data derived from decades of practical experience, not politicized science and Big Tech-filtered public health information.

We support devolving critical public health decision-making away from Washington and closer tolocal communities and the physicians that serve them. We are steadfastly committed to protecting the physician-patient relationship.

We support incorporating front-line and actively practicing physicians into the nation’s healthcare policy conversation.

We believe that organizations like the AMA and other sources of medical information have lost their independence and should be treated with greater skepticism.

We believe that safe and effective, over-the-counter COVID preventative and early treatment options should be made available to all Americans who need them. We reject mandatory government lockdowns and restrictions not supported by scientific evidence. We support focused care for the nation’s at-risk population, including seniors and the immune-compromised.

Most of all, America’s Frontline Doctors is committed to maintaining the physician-patient relationship in the face of government encroachment. We are not the media – please share what you learn here.