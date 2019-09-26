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Hidden History Of The DNC Ukraine Collusion
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87 views • September 26, 2019
Lee Stranahan hosts the final hour of The Alex Jones Show to uncover the history and connections between Russiagate, and the former corrupt deep state controlled Ukraine government.
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Now that you’re intellectually ahead, stay physically ahead by visiting the Infowars Store.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=kgxyv&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=Intellect
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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