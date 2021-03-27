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It's MA'AM Now ! (Big Announcement @ 5:20)
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20 views • March 27, 2021
I'm made a small mistake I said it was 87 congressmen who violated their oath to uphold the constitution, it was actually 64 traitors who need to be tarred, feathered and run out of town on a rail. Just another day in clown world, Honk Honk
Thanks for watching folks
Have a good weekend
CXGW
PS I've added Rosalita between the Chimika and X just to cover the POC spectrum and I'll be keeping my penis. If Big Mike can so can I
Thanks for watching folks
Have a good weekend
CXGW
PS I've added Rosalita between the Chimika and X just to cover the POC spectrum and I'll be keeping my penis. If Big Mike can so can I
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