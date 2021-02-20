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'Covid-19 Vaccine is Killing People' says Ivy League Medical Doctor
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230 views • February 20, 2021
An Ivy League MD Whistleblower calls in to the Alex Jones Show to expose the deadly consequences of experimental vaccines being pushed on the public.
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