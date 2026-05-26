Vaccine Injuries and side effects 2020 - 2026 ongoing...

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Covid was over in 2023 but excess deaths continue ?
Media "Baffled" As Global Excess Deaths Calamity Continues https://rumble.com/v4z96u0-media-baffled-as-global-excess-deaths-calamity-continues.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=c7e054c8-b8ef-48ce-b385-373605dd31b5
30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally via the experimental Gene therapy shot https://rumble.com/v5ccxul-excess.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Barry Young on Crown Claim That Vaccine Excess Deaths “Irrelevant” https://rumble.com/v79qguw-barry-young-on-crown-claim-that-vaccine-excess-deaths-irrelevant.html?e9s=rel_v3_rs