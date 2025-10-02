BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sudanese Terrorist General Atta Given Permission to Enter the U.S. (2018)
MjrDzaster
MjrDzaster
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

This video is just me reading an article from The Daily Beast written by investigative journalist John Prendergast, and this video reading is for educational, as well as entertainment purposes. This video is from 2018, back when I posted videos on YouTube. I no longer post on YouTube. Hopefully, my videos will start to get noticed here on Brighteon, which is truly the best platform for free speech in the world, that I know of. TikTok used to be an excellent platform for free speech, but now that ZioNazis have taken it over, I've had to delete my TikTok channels.

Keywords
barack obamanewsdonald trumpsudanthe daily beastjohn prendergastgeneral atta of sudan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy