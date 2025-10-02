Sudanese Terrorist General Atta Given Permission to Enter the U.S. (2018)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is just me reading an article from The Daily Beast written by investigative journalist John Prendergast, and this video reading is for educational, as well as entertainment purposes. This video is from 2018, back when I posted videos on YouTube. I no longer post on YouTube. Hopefully, my videos will start to get noticed here on Brighteon, which is truly the best platform for free speech in the world, that I know of. TikTok used to be an excellent platform for free speech, but now that ZioNazis have taken it over, I've had to delete my TikTok channels.