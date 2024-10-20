❗️ELON MUSK: $1 million awarded "Everyday between now & election, we'll be awarding random people a $1 million starting tonight"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ELON MUSK: "Everyday between now and the election, we'll be awarding random people with a million dollars starting tonight."
💸That's $1 million PER DAY to random people who sign his petition.
Here's Elon's Tweet and the petition:
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1847860746627023143
Petition in Favor of Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms