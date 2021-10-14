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Situation Update, Oct 14, 2021 - COVID relief funds deployed for communist takeover of America's entire economy and labor pool
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70 views • October 15, 2021
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, so-called “Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds” are distributed to states which then deposit those funds into the bank accounts of counties and cities.
Those counties and cities, in turn, are using the federal money to award contracts to local contractors. Those contractors have employees and can hire subcontractors who have their own employees.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-14-covid-relief-funds-distributed-to-cities-and-states-require-full-compliance-with-biden-vax-mandates.html
0:00 Intro
1:03 Communist Takeover
30:23 Economic Collapse
40:08 Solutions
51:28 Quarantine Camps
55:22 Dancing Robots
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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Those counties and cities, in turn, are using the federal money to award contracts to local contractors. Those contractors have employees and can hire subcontractors who have their own employees.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-14-covid-relief-funds-distributed-to-cities-and-states-require-full-compliance-with-biden-vax-mandates.html
0:00 Intro
1:03 Communist Takeover
30:23 Economic Collapse
40:08 Solutions
51:28 Quarantine Camps
55:22 Dancing Robots
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
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🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
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