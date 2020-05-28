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FOX Business panel slams Twitter for using CNN, WaPo to fact check Trump
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8 views • May 28, 2020
Twitter put a warning label on two of President Trump's tweets on the topic of voter fraud leading him to accuse it of election interference and stifling free speech. FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, Dagen McDowell and the National Taxpayers Union senior fellow Mattie Duppler weigh in.
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