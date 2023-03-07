Retinoid X Pandemic by design

After many hours of research, I can honestly tell you this will make you angry, and rightly so. This technology could be used to much better uses but you & I know that is never how the technology we pay for the creation of then we are the victims of that same technology being weaponized and used on us. This is how to bioengineer a pandemic using gene therapy as a bioweapon silently spreading through an entire population and then triggered with a single protein. This is my blood sweat and time that I am sharing with you. In the best interest of humanity, I have to share this. I hope you will too. I don't care if you reupload this video as long as the word is out. Thank you and God Bless.
