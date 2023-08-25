https://gettr.com/post/p2oxzhr783a

8/23/2023 【Nicole on The John Fredericks Show @jfradioshow】Nicole Tsai: When Xi Jinping cannot find a solution to domestic issues such as economic contraction and financial crisis, he will resort to military confrontation to shift public attention away from domestic issues. The US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 appears to reflect bipartisan support for viewing the CCP as the nation's deadliest enemy and preparing for a war between the US and the CCP!

8/23/2023 【妮可做客The John Frederick节目】妮可：习近平对诸如经济衰退、金融危机等内部问题无解时，就会用军事对抗的方式转移人们对这些问题的注意力。美国的《2024 年国防授权法案》让人感觉到两党已达成共识，将中共视为美国最致命的敌人并为美国与中共之战做准备！

