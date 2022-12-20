Quo Vadis





Dec 19, 2022

In this video we share Pope Francis: I Have Already Signed My Resignation





"I have already signed my resignation.





Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State.





I signed it and told him: In case I am prevented for health reasons or similar, here is my resignation.





You already have them.





I don't know who Cardinal Bertone gave them to, but I gave them to him when he was Secretary of State".





Pope Francis himself revealed this to the Spanish newspaper A B C, telling how he decided to prepare this document practically immediately after his election as pontiff.





Where is the resignation?





"I said it for the first time," Francis continued, noting that he wanted it to be known: "Now someone will go and ask Cardinal Bertone: 'Give me that paper!' (he says with laughter).





He certainly handed it over to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the new Secretary of State.





I gave it to Cardinal Bertone as Secretary of State".





Pope Paul VI also wrote his resignation in case of permanent disability.





"Exactly so, and I also think that Pope Pius XII (did the same)," Pope Francis concluded, reports Mejuhgoria News.





February also marks the tenth anniversary of the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.





Pope Francis said: I visit him frequently and I come out edified from his transparent gaze.





He lives in contemplation… he has a good mood, he is lucid, very alive, he speaks softly but he follows your conversation.





He admires Benedict's intelligence.

He is a great man.





In an interview with the newspaper, Pope Francis explained what he values ​​most about his predecessor (Pope Benedict).





"He is a saint."





"He is a man of high spiritual life."





When asked about the status of Pope Emeritus (will it remain as it is or will it be well defined?), Pope Francis answers: "No. I did not change it at all, nor did it occur to me to do so.





It will be that the Holy Spirit has no interest in me taking care of these things".





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hpv4SgqJTE



