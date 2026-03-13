FM Araghchi - "We will force our enemies to acknowledge the power of the Iranian people"

"We will force our enemies to acknowledge the power of the Iranian people."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on Quds Day as US and Israeli bombs fall on civilian celebrants.

Asked about rising oil prices: "This is the result of America and Israel's actions. They created this disaster — they must be held accountable."

Quds Day is held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan. It was established by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestine and opposition to Zionism. Millions march across Iran and the Muslim world. This year it falls under American and Israeli bombardment.

Adding:

The U.S. State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information on senior Iranian officials.

Someone send them the video of Larijani walking around Tehran today!

From an X post today:

Adding, from X post:

Ali Larijani (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran) to Hegseth:

Mr Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island! 😂



