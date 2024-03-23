Create New Account
There is Only One Future for those Involved: Retribution and Oblivion – Putin - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

There is only one future for those Involved: retribution and oblivion – Putin

All involved have been arrested and the security forces are doing everything to protect against further mass murder, the Russian President said in his address to the nation following the Crocus City Hall tragedy.

He has also announced March 24 to be a day of mourning to remember for those who have lost loved ones.

